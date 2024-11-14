Aliyev strongly criticizes Macron, Borrell, European Parliament and PACE

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev strongly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

Speaking at Leaders’ Summit of the Small Islands Developing States on Climate Change held in Baku as part of COP29 on November 13, Aliyev, in particular, said:

“The regime of President Macron killed 13 and injured 169 people during this year’s legitimate protest by Kanaks in New Caledonia. 1,700 people were arrested. During the protest in Martinique and Guadeloupe, also this year, 38 people were arrested. After all that, France was not denounced, neither by the European Commission, nor by the European Parliament, nor by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. This is a political hypocrisy. The European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, two institutions that have become symbols of political corruption, share responsibility with the government of President Macron for the killings of innocent people. All political prisoners in France must be immediately liberated.

But what else can we expect from the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe if Chief European diplomat Josep Borrell calls Europe a garden and the rest of the world jungles?! If we are jungles, then stay away from us and don’t interfere in our affairs.”