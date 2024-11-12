“Signing of peace agreement by the end of the year depends on Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that “the signing of a peace agreement by the end of the year depends on Armenia.”

“The main provisions of the draft peace agreement with Armenia have been agreed upon, but there are still points that need to be coordinated,” Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during the COP29 events.

He said that to ensure the inclusiveness of the COP29 conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan sent an invitation to Armenia.

“Although several representatives from Armenia had registered for the forum, they did not participate. We think that it is a missed opportunity for them,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.