Ararat Mirzoyan to attend the “3+3” platform meeting in Istanbul

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey.
Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan reported that Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the third meeting of the “3+3” regional consultation platform scheduled in Istanbul on October 18.
Mediamax notes that the previous meeting of the “3+3” platform was held in October 2023 in Tehran.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.