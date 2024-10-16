Ararat Mirzoyan to attend the “3+3” platform meeting in Istanbul - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to attend the “3+3” platform meeting in Istanbul


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey.

Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan reported that Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the third meeting of the “3+3” regional consultation platform scheduled in Istanbul on October 18.

 

Mediamax notes that the previous meeting of the “3+3” platform was held in October 2023 in Tehran.

