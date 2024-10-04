Armenian ambassador to Russia urges to proceed from the reality rather than “imaginary pictures”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s new ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan said he would work on the improvement of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

TASS reported that at a meeting with Grigory Karasin, chair of the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, the ambassador said:

“I have come to make efforts in these turbulent times and improve Armenian-Russian relations, to bring them to a state satisfactory for us. Armenia is a country that has an ally and a signed alliance treaty. Armenia is in an economic union with Russia. But I absolutely do not understand what is happening in the media space. Are we proceeding from the reality or some imaginary pictures?”

The news release issued by the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs said that “Grigory Karasin emphasized the allied nature of relations between Russia and Armenia, which should be strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.” Karasin noted that the parliamentarians are called to preserve a healthy atmosphere of bilateral ties and are always ready for a dialogue.