Blinken, Mirzoyan and Bayramov to meet in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 26, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in New York.

This was reported by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mediamax notes that the last trilateral meeting in this format took place on July 10, 2024 in Washington, within the framework of the summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the formation of NATO.

Antony Blinken said at the start of that meeting:

“During the last year and a half, Armenia and Azerbaijan have done very important work, negotiating a solid and dignified peace agreement, which will open up unprecedented opportunities for the region, the two countries, and their relations with the United States. During this time, the United States has sought to help and support, along with the European Union and many European partners.

Today we have the opportunity to take stock of what has been achieved and what remains. But based on all of the engagements that we have had, including in recent weeks, I believe both countries are very close to reaching a final agreement that the United States would strongly support.”