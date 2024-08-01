Pashinyan meets with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met today in Tehran with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
“Seyyed Ali Khamenei thanked the prime minister for visiting Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president of Iran.
The interlocutors expressed their belief that Armenia and Iran will continue taking steps towards the development of warm and friendly relations for the benefit of the progress of both states and peoples,” Armenian government’s press office said in a news release.
