Pashinyan condemns the terrorist attack in Dagestan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala.
“I received with deep sorrow the tragic news about the terrible terrorist attacks that took place in Derbent and Makhachkala, causing the death of innocent citizens and law enforcement officers.
The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns this act of terrorism and considers any manifestation of violence unacceptable.
“On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I would like to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and relatives of the victims, and I wish all the victims a speedy recovery,” the Armenian premier said in the telegram.
