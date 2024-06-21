Azerbaijan intends to hold early elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A commission has been set up in the Azerbaijani parliament to apply to the president on the appointment of early elections.
According to Azertac news agency, Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated this at a parliamentary session.
