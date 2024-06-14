Medvedev believes the doors of the “elite club” won’t be opened for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev believes that "the centuries-long friendship between the Russian and Armenian peoples, cemented by allied relations within the CSTO and EAEU, has long been an eyesore for Washington and its allies.”

“Significant forces have been thrown into dragging the Transcaucasian republic into the Euro-Atlantic camp. It is not without reason that one of the largest American embassies in the world is located in its capital.

We are witnessing how emissaries of the United States, the EU and NATO are becoming more and more frequent guests in Armenia, handing out generous promises left and right. Of course, this republic is offered golden mountains, including membership in the European Union, in exchange for full loyalty. But do not flatter yourself: such promises are nothing more but bait in a neo-colonial mousetrap. No one intends to open the doors of the “elite club” for the Armenian people. Let it [Armenia] look at Georgia, where a law has recently been approved which the US and the EU did not like. And what? Sanctions!” Medvedev wrote in an article “The time of metropolises is over” published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.