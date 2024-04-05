Pashinyan and Power discuss US support to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and USAID Administrator Samantha Power discussed today in Brussels issues of further support for the institutional reforms implemented in Armenia.

“The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Armenia will continue consistent steps directed towards implementation of reforms and emphasized their strategic importance. Samantha Power noted that USAID will continue close cooperation with Armenia and is ready to provide continuous support to the programs of the Government of Armenia for the benefit of strengthening and development of democracy.”

Key | 2023-09-27 11:36:45 5 facts about Samantha Power: from the Genocide documenter to eyewitness

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the support provided by international partners, including the United States, to forcibly displaced persons, and emphasized the need for their continuous nature.

In this context, issues related to the further support to forcibly displaced persons, in particular, the issue of providing housing, were discussed,” the government’s press release reads.