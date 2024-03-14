Moscow states about danger of “irreparable damage” to relations with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that "in case Yerevan continues its current course, it may cause irreparable damage to our relations.”

“The continuation of Yerevan’s current course may ultimately cause irreparable damage to our allied relations, pose serious risks to the sovereignty of the republic, finally destroy the existing effective mechanisms for ensuring the country’s security, affect the prospects of its progressive social and economic development,” the Russian diplomat said.

Commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements that Armenia will withdraw from the CSTO if the organization does not respond to the issues raised by Yerevan, Zakharova said, in particular:

“We have never questioned, do not and will never question the sovereign right of any state to determine its foreign policy course, based on its national interests and the commitments it has undertaken. This applies fully to the CSTO as well.

At the same time, we cannot but be alarmed by the counterproductive ultimatum (and sometimes offensive) rhetoric that prevails today in the statements of the Armenian leadership regarding the organization and imposed on the Armenian society.”