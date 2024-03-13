Mirzoyan and Bono discuss peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Luis Bono discussed the security issues in the South Caucasus.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press service reported that the interlocutors referred to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the discussions on the peace treaty.

“Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the latest developments, emphasizing Armenia’s position on key issues. In particular, the importance of adherence to the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and the further process of demarcation based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration was emphasized.

In the context of unblocking regional channels, Armenia’s minister reaffirmed the country’s consistent approach to implementing the process on the basis of popular principles: sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Luis Bono also exchanged views on the Armenia-US bilateral political agenda, upcoming events and issues on further development of partnership,” Armenia’s ministry said in a news release.