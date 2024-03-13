CSTO Secretary General hopes for “political sobriety” of Armenia’s leadership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov said that Yerevan does not participate in the work of the organization’s secretariat, but no official announcements about the suspension of Armenia’s membership have been received.

“Yerevan has not really participated in the work of the CSTO secretariat recently. This is Armenia’s decision at this stage, and we respect any decision of a sovereign state. The secretariat informs in the working mode the relevant structures of Yerevan about the decisions made,” Tasmagambetov said in an interview with TASS.

“I will not hide that some sentiments among Armenian elites are causing concern. But we are still hopeful that Armenia’s political leadership will demonstrate political sobriety and come up with a balanced assessment of the prospects for the implementation of various scenarios related to the organization,” the Secretary General of the CSTO said.