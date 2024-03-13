Moscow claims the West tries to turn Armenia into an instrument against Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry stated that British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey’s words about supporting Armenia “are a direct confirmation that the West is trying to turn Armenia into an instrument of its policy in the region directed against Moscow.”

“We have taken note of statements made by James Heappey, Minister of Armed Forces of the UK, who expressed readiness to support Armenia in the face of “Russian threats of retaliation.”

We are no longer surprised by the fact that London stopped hiding the anti-Russian nature of all its steps in the post-Soviet space, including in the South Caucasus. But Heappey’s revelations are also a direct confirmation that the West is trying to turn Armenia into an instrument of its policy in the region directed against Moscow. This statement is also another reason to think for responsible politicians in Yerevan,” Russian Foreign Ministry official told TASS.

In response to a British parliamentarian’s question late last week about “the potential benefits to the UK defense industry of Armenia’s withdrawal” from the Russian-led military alliance, James Heappey said:

“This does not yet represent a formal withdrawal from the organization. The UK recognizes this decision as Armenia’s sovereign right and will work with Euro-Atlantic allies to support Armenia in the face of Russian threats of retaliation.”