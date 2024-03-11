Greece to consider the lessons from Karabakh war when reforming its army

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Greek authorities are initiating to reform the army and create a "dome” against drones.

According to TASS, this was stated by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias in an interview with Naftemporiki newspaper.

“The key elements of the reform are the development of research and innovation with the creation of an appropriate ecosystem in the armed forces, modernization of the institutional base of higher military educational institutions, and the creation of the joint informatics corps,” the minister said.

“Technological developments of drones and drone combat systems have changed the way the world wages war. During my recent visit to Armenia, I was briefed in detail on their use in the modern battlefield. This is a country the armed forces of which have been attacked by an army that has massively utilized drones, including Bayraktar drones. For the same reason, we will interact with Armenia within the framework of bilateral defense cooperation agreements and taking into account the lessons learned from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Nikos Dendias said.

“We will work quickly to bridge the gap with neighboring countries and to create a “dome” against drones covering Greek territory,” the minister said.

Nikos Dendias noted that an independent body, Greek Center for Innovative Development, is being created, which “will manage programs and contracts, support the introduction of new technologies and promote cooperation with universities, military schools, research centers and enterprises.”