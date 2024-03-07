Aliyev says Russia-Azerbaijan relations “reached a qualitatively new level”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “relations between Baku and Moscow have reached a qualitatively new level.”

“We have maintained all the good that united our peoples for decades, and regardless of the social and political formation we interacted in, friendly ties between our peoples have always been the foundation of interstate relations. And today, when interstate relations have reached a qualitatively new level both in form and content, naturally, it is also supported by the people of our countries,” Aliyev said at a meeting in Baku with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Our allied interaction will be strengthened for the benefit of our countries and peoples. It is also an important factor of regional stability and security,” Aliyev said.