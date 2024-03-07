Peskov believes difficulties in Russia-Armenia relations will pass

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that “difficulties in relations between Russia and Armenia will pass.”
“Even the closest neighbors may experience periods of strained relations. However, here we need a political will – we have it – constructivism and foresight, political foresight from the leaders of both countries - we have it too. This is why I am confident that all these difficulties will pass, cooperation between Russia and Armenia is absolutely mutually beneficial,” Peskov said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.