Peskov believes difficulties in Russia-Armenia relations will pass

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that “difficulties in relations between Russia and Armenia will pass.”

“Even the closest neighbors may experience periods of strained relations. However, here we need a political will – we have it – constructivism and foresight, political foresight from the leaders of both countries - we have it too. This is why I am confident that all these difficulties will pass, cooperation between Russia and Armenia is absolutely mutually beneficial,” Peskov said.