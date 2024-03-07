Mirzoyan and Lavrov discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed current issues of bilateral and regional agenda.

“During the telephone conversation held on March 5, the foreign ministers discussed regional issues, including the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as cooperation within the framework of general integration associations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Armenian Foreign Ministry noted in a news release that the telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side.