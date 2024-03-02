Kilic says attempts to impose solutions from outside the region are “futile”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s special representative for the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia Serdar Kilic stated today at a diplomatic forum in Antalya that "trying to impose solutions from outside the region has been counterproductive and futile.”

“We should give opportunities to the countries to come up with their own solutions. Then these solutions will live and be lasting,” Kilic stated at the panel discussion with the participation of Armenia’s deputy parliament speaker Ruben Rubinyan, aide to Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev and EU special representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.