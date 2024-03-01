Mirzoyan-Bayramov negotiations ended in Berlin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Negotiations held between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, ended in Berlin on February 29.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry’s press service reported that mutual agreement was expressed to continue negotiations on the open issues.

“The ministers and their delegations discussed perspectives on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the news release says.

During the course of the visit, the ministers met with Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, both separately and in the trilateral format.