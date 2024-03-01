“Launching of the visa liberalisation dialogue will be an important political signal”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that “launching of the visa liberalisation dialogue would send an important political signal to Armenian citizens.”

Borrell’s speech was read out by Commissioner for International Partnership, Jutta Urpilainen.

“For enhanced people to people contacts, we are discussing options to start a visa liberalisation dialogue. Armenia has expressed its strong interest in this, and we encouraged its leadership to step up work on the relevant reforms. Launching of the visa liberalisation dialogue would send an important political signal to Armenian citizens, and it would provide leverage for further reforms,” Borrell stated.