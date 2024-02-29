Zakharova accuses Armenia’s parliament speaker of “unfriendly behavior”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia considered the words of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan about the need to withdraw Russian border guards from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport as an example of unfriendly behavior.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said about this at a briefing today.

“We consider this as another example of unfriendly behavior of the representative of official Yerevan, though it is not quite clear to what extent the speaker of the National Assembly is responsible for the matter he raised,” Zakharova said.

“We have not received any appeals from the Armenian authorities in this regard,” she clarified.

“We understand that the story stems from earlier insinuations around the Russian Dmitry Sedrakov. I can assure you that no illegal actions were committed by Russian representatives. We always respect the national legislation of sovereign states,” Zakharova added.

Mediamax notes that commenting on the incident with Dmitry Sedrakov in a recent interview with France 24, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said:

“The alarm about those incidents greatly worried us. And we are also investigating that case, and if it turns out that everything is as you say, it will of course also lead to certain consequences, because, of course, we cannot tolerate illegal actions on the territory of our country.”