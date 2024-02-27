Aliyev: “The only way for Armenia is to accept Azerbaijan’s conditions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “the only way for Armenia is to accept Azerbaijan’s all conditions.”
Azerbaijani media report that Aliyev said this “at a meeting with public representatives of Khojaly district.”
“Armenia, which is looking for a new owner and rushing into somebody’s arms, should know that the only way for it is to accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and give up its territorial claims toward Azerbaijan,” Aliyev stated.
