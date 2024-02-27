Putin “warmly” congratulates Erdogan on 70th birthday anniversary

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During a telephone conversation today, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his 70th birthday anniversary.

The Kremlin press service said in a news release that Putin noted Erdogan’s high authority in his country and outside of it, “years long state activity for the benefit of the Turkish people and Turkey’s strengthened position in the international arena.”

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s essential personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Russia and Turkey was also emphasized,” the news release said.

Putin also sent a congratulatory telegram, which, in particular, said:

“It is difficult to overestimate your longstanding personal contribution to strengthening friendly, mutually beneficial relations between our countries. And of course, we will continue our constructive dialog and joint work on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.”