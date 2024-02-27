Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives to meet in Berlin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of the delegations of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on February 28-29 in Berlin.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting will take place in accordance with the agreement reached during the trilateral meeting in Munich.

On February 17, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, during which an agreement was reached to continue work on the peace treaty.