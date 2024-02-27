Baku announces upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the upcoming days.

“There was a break in peace treaty negotiations, but the work on the text continued.

After the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, a decision was made to restart the process.

In the coming days, it is planned to hold talks on the peace treaty with the Armenian delegation,” Azerbaijani foreign minister told reporters.