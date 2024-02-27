Baku announces upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the upcoming days.
“There was a break in peace treaty negotiations, but the work on the text continued.
After the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, a decision was made to restart the process.
In the coming days, it is planned to hold talks on the peace treaty with the Armenian delegation,” Azerbaijani foreign minister told reporters.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.