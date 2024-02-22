Kristina Kvien: U.S. stands with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said that “The United States continues to engage the leadership of both Armenia and Azerbaijan in pursue of lasting peace.”

“The past year has brought challenges to Armenia. Despite this, the US-Armenia partnership is strong and getting stronger,” the Ambassador Kvien said in a video summing up one year of her activity in Armenia.

She noted that the United States stands with Armenia as a partner and friend.

“I work every day to help Armenia thrive as a strong, independent member of the world’s community of democracies,” U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien said.