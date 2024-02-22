Azerbaijan needs to “dispel ambiguities,” Macron says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that "The recent incidents in Syunik prove that the danger of escalation remains real.”

The French president said this on February 21 in Paris, before the meeting at the Élysée Palace with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“France regrets that an Azerbaijani was wounded as a result of the shooting on February 12, which was also accepted by the Armenian leadership with full transparency, but France expresses regret for the disproportionate retaliatory strike by Azerbaijan, as a result of which the Armenian side suffered four deaths and one wounded. France will continue to support efforts towards a just and lasting peace. We are convinced that this can only be achieved by respecting international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

At the Prague meeting in 2022, you and Aliyev reaffirmed your commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration, and it is necessary for Azerbaijan to dispel ambiguities. I think it is more than necessary for Azerbaijan to dispel any ambiguity regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia, as far as maps are concerned, then conscientious work should be done for border delimitation and demarcation, which will serve as a basis for the withdrawal of forces from both sides of the border,” Emmanuel Macron said.

“You mentioned the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022, where, in fact, cornerstone principles of regional peace and stability were highlighted. I am sure that if these principles are adhered to, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is indeed achievable and realistic. And once again I emphasize our commitment to the agreements reached,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.