“Unfounded criticism of the EU mission unacceptable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that "unfounded criticism of the EU mission voiced from different countries is unacceptable.”

“We support the mission in the full implementation of its mandate. We believe that the mission contributes to stability in the region and is an important factor in ensuring transparency regarding the current events,” said the Security Council Secretary during the event dedicated to the one-year anniversary of the EU observation mission.

Armen Grigoryan noted that the mission is one of the important elements of cooperation with the EU.

“It raised Yerevan-Brussels relations to a new level and had a positive impact on the formation of positive opinion about the EU in the Armenian public.”

At the same time, he noted that Armenia does not want to be only a security consumer.

“Armenia is ready to contribute to the civil missions of the EU’s common security and defense policy. If in the past the cooperation with the EU was based on economic and institutional reforms, today Armenia-EU cooperation has expanded and included security as an important direction of cooperation.

We consider the EU and its member states as important partners in the security and diversification of Armenia’s economy,” Armen Grigoryan said.