Pashinyan to meet Macron in Paris

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a two-day working visit.

The government’s press office reports that today Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“In the evening, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of France, along with Anna Hakobyan and Brigitte Macron, will be present at the reburial ceremony of the remains of the hero of the Resistance Movement, Missak Manouchian, in the Paris Pantheon.

The ceremony will take place on February 21, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Manouchian and his fellow soldier’s execution.

Missak Manouchian will be laid to rest alongside French greats Victor Hugo, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Emile Zola, Alexandre Dumas, Marie and Pierre Curies and others.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will also meet with the president of the French Senate, the prime minister, and the mayor of Paris,” the news release reads.