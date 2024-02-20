Pashinyan highlights the importance of EU’s mission on the border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the meeting with Stefano Tomat, the Civil Operations Commander at the EU External Action Service, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the activity of the EU civilian mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the effective operation of the mission contributes to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan and Stefano Tomat referred to the results of the EU monitoring mission, touched upon the issues related to its further activity.

At the meeting, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of continuous development of Armenia-EU multi-sector cooperation.