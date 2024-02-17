Pashinyan to attend Munich Security Conference

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Munich on a working visit.
He will attend the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference.
The government’s press office reports that within the framework of the conference, Nikol Pashinyan will have a number of bilateral meetings with foreign partners.
Mediamax notes that within the framework of the 2023 Munich Security Conference a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister, Azerbaijani President and the U.S. Secretary of State took place. In addition, Nikol Pashinyan, along with Georgian Prime Minister, Azerbaijani President and OSCE Secretary General, also participated in the discussion related to the security of the region.
