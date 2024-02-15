Moscow urges Yerevan to return to work within CSTO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow believes that “the return to full-fledged consultations, discussions and deliberations within the CSTO is primarily in the interests of the Armenian people and the Armenian state.”

“Objectively, there is no alternative to the CSTO mechanism in terms of ensuring Armenia’s security. Moreover, the CSTO member states have always been and remain open to providing assistance to Yerevan. At one time, Armenia was offered military-technical measures and measures related to the training of specialized personnel, as well as the dispatch of a CSTO monitoring mission to the border regions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But, unfortunately, at that stage these ideas and proposals were not approved and were not implemented,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

We believe that the future of the South Caucasus should be determined by the countries for which this region is a common home. Neither the United States, nor France, nor the European Union are such countries. Accordingly, we consider it counterproductive to drag non-regional forces, “Westerners” into the region, which, unfortunately, official Yerevan has been inclined to do recently. The West’s interests in the Transcaucasus are related not to helping Armenia normalize relations with Azerbaijan and achieve lasting peace and stability but to squeeze Russia out of this process and create another hotbed of tension in the immediate vicinity of its borders,” the Russian diplomat said.