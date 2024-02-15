Pashinyan: Baku does not give up the prospect of a large-scale war against Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Azerbaijan does not show any interest in ensuring border stability and security.”

“Azerbaijan’s intentions remain the same: to pursue a policy of military coercion against Armenia. Azerbaijan continues the policy of “give me what I want through negotiation, otherwise I will take it with war.”

And what does Azerbaijan want? Azerbaijan is talking about 4 villages, at the same time refusing to accept that Armenia’s 31 non-enclave vitally essential villages are under the Azerbaijani occupation.

Our position is constructive: we say that in order for the troops to move back from their current positions, it is necessary to reproduce the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on the map and on the ground and withdraw the troops of both countries from that border.

Official Baku is trying to formulate this reality in a way for the Azerbaijani troops not to retreat from the territories of 31 villages of Armenia in any way, and this is not a constructive position,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

“We agree to carry out border demarcation region by region, reproducing the border in every section and then carry out the adjustment of the positioning of the troops, leaving the exclave issues to the last stage.

There are two options: demarcation is carried out along the entire border and we move on to its implementation, and the second option is that we divide the border into pieces and move forward piece by piece. Basically, both options are acceptable to us.

Azerbaijan can avoid all this for one reason - to start military operations in some parts of the border, with the prospect of turning the military escalation into a large-scale war against Armenia,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

He also noted that the statements from Azerbaijan regarding the legislative framework of Armenia “are a violation of our country’s sovereignty and interference into the domestic affairs.”

“The comments that a provision in Armenia’s legislation prevents the signing of the peace agreement have nothing to do with reality. There is no provision in the legislation of the Republic of Armenia that prevents the implementation of the peace agreement, and this is not only a political, but also an expert assessment,” Pashinyan noted.