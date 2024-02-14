US to continue “the path of trying to bring the parties together”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien stated that the United States will continue the path of trying to bring the parties together.
The U.S. diplomat said this commenting on the February 13 border incident, which resulted in 4 casualties on the Armenian.
“The tensions now just point to the importance of more diplomacy, but I don’t want to speculate on any particular recent action, so we’ll just continue the path of trying to bring the parties together,” O’Brien said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.