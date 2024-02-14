US to continue “the path of trying to bring the parties together” - Mediamax.am

US to continue “the path of trying to bring the parties together”


James O’Brien
James O’Brien

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien stated that the United States will continue the path of trying to bring the parties together.

The U.S. diplomat said this commenting on the February 13 border incident, which resulted in 4 casualties on the Armenian.

 

“The tensions now just point to the importance of more diplomacy, but I don’t want to speculate on any particular recent action, so we’ll just continue the path of trying to bring the parties together,” O’Brien said.

