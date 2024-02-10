Zakharova states about “society consolidation” in Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

Zakharova states about “society consolidation” in Azerbaijan


Photo: ukraina.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) report on the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Trend reports that speaking at the Federation Council today, Zakharova said:

 

“The number of candidates, their platforms - nothing matters except one thing - political engagement. I have one question for the OSCE/ODIHR. Have they even heard anything about the concept of consolidation of society at a critical moment for the state? I do not think they have. And if they have not heard anything, then they have no idea how to observe elections.”

