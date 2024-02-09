Saakashvili: “Aliyev will forever stay in the history as Ilham the Victor”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev from the jail, on the occasion of his re-election as the president of Azerbaijan, describing him in it as “Ilham the Victor.”

“We are witnessing a golden epoch of Azerbaijan under the world class leadership of Ilham Aliyev, who has done more for his country than anybody throughout the entire history. I am confident that he will forever stay in the history of the world as Ilham the Victor, great president of a great nation,” the Georgian ex-president wrote.

In October 2023, Mikheil Saakashvili addressed Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, specifically stating:

“I am addressing you for the first time and I do it publicly, because I am very concerned about the fate of our region and Armenia. Based on my experience of communicating with Russia and Putin, who recently at the CIS summit practically accused me of the collapse of this organization, let me give you a few tips. You came to power as a result of demonstrations, i. e. according to Putin’s terminology - color revolution, and believe me, no matter how much you approve of him, swore allegiance, he would never and will never forgive you. Especially after your recent statements, political moves and especially the ratification of the Rome Statute - he is your blood enemy and will overthrow you using every possibility he has - internal disorder, encouraging war actions. He will strangle you economically and apply the entire arsenal of hybrid warfare.”

“However difficult it is for you, the recent events around Armenia give our region a new chance. In a while, we can live as three Baltic countries - with open borders, create a whole system of logistics, financial, energy hubs, taking advantage of each of our three. But for this, you must hurry up and throw away any hesitation, go all-in. Demand the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military base, leave the CIS, the CSTO, the customs union and appeal to the European Union and NATO.

And finally, you must declare openly and immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, thereby opening the way for fundamental changes in Armenia’s internal and foreign policy,” Saakashvili wrote.