Putin “warmly congratulated” Aliyev on convincing victory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin “warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his convincing victory in the extraordinary presidential election.”
The Kremlin press service noted that during the telephone conversation the parties “confirmed mutual interest in further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and allied relations.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.