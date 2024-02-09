Putin “warmly congratulated” Aliyev on convincing victory - Mediamax.am

Putin “warmly congratulated” Aliyev on convincing victory


Photo: kremlin.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin “warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his convincing victory in the extraordinary presidential election.”

The Kremlin press service noted that during the telephone conversation the parties “confirmed mutual interest in further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and allied relations.”

