Zakharova says they hope Armenian leadership to make the right choice

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that “unlike the European Union’s pseudo-observers, who deal with issues far from the goals they set, the CSTO is capable of playing a stabilizing role in the South Caucasus.”

Commenting on the Armenian Prime Minister’s statement that Russia cannot be Armenia’s key defense and military-technical partner due to a number of reasons, Zakharova said:

“The interests of the Armenian people are inseparable from good neighborly ties with Russia. We hope that the Armenian leadership will take this into account and will make the right choice against the backdrop of the current geopolitical transformations.”

“Yerevan is under collective guarantees within the CSTO, including in case of possible aggression. The return to active interaction within the CSTO framework meets, first of all, the interests of Armenia itself,” the Russian diplomat noted.