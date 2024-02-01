Armenia’s security “impossible to be ensured without CSTO”, Russian envoy says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador-at-large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on CSTO affairs Victor Vasiliev said that “it is impossible to ensure Armenia’s security without cooperation within the framework of CSTO.”

“I cannot disclose the information which clearly indicates that Armenia’s security, including in the military-technical sector, cannot be ensured without cooperation within the framework of CSTO,” he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The diplomat noted that “Russia sees attempts by Western countries to use the situation created in Armenia to aggravate the situation not only there, but in the entire Caucasus.”

“We use CSTO discussions at all levels to focus the attention of our Armenian partners on this conscious policy of Western countries,” Victor Vasiliev said.

According to the Russia’s Ambassador-at-large, the issue of Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO is not on the agenda today.

As to Yerevan’s non-participation in the CSTO events, the diplomat noted that it was “the choice of the leadership of Armenia, although it was made under pressure.”

“In many ways, this situation is the result of the pressure of the Western countries and the emotions of the leadership and residents of Armenia. Let’s hope that sooner or later the voice of reason will win over emotions,” the Russian diplomat concluded.