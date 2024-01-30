The activity of the EU monitoring mission discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and the Head of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) Marcus Ritter discussed the activity of the civilian mission.
“The interlocutors referred to the decision of the European Council to increase the number of observers of the mission.
The parties also emphasized that the deployment of the civilian mission has an important role in terms of ensuring stability and security in the region,” the Security Council office said in a news release.
