Armenia and Georgia established “strategic partnership”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili signed declaration of establishment of strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia in Tbilisi on January 26.

After the signing ceremony Irakli Garibashvili said in particular:

“Last summer, we announced that we will sign a memorandum on strategic partnership. I want to note that we are traditional, historically very powerful allies, friends, not just neighbors, we have a very good partnership, we cooperate in all directions. De facto we were already strategic friends and strategic partners. Today we can already say that this reality was defined, and today we officially signed an agreement on strategic partnership”.

In his speech Nikol Pashinyan said:

“Today, the interstate relations of Armenia and Georgia were marked by a landmark event. We signed a joint declaration with Prime Minister Garibashvili on establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. This achievement is the result of our joint efforts and work over the past few years and reflects our commonality and goal-oriented nature. However, this achievement once again emphasizes the need to multiply our efforts and not limit ourselves to what we have achieved”.