Pashinyan: “I hope the negotiations will reach their full swing after elections in Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, emphasized at the meeting in Tbilisi that "militant and maximalist rhetoric does not contribute to the settlement process.”

“I hope that after the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the negotiation process will reach its full swing on the basis of the already agreed principles in order to finalize the revision of the peace treaty,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that he presented to his Georgian counterpart the Armenian government-designed Crossroads of Peace project which “aims at promoting regional connectivity, respect of the sovereignty and equality of the states, as well as the principles of reciprocity.”