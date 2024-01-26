Armenia’s PM to pay working visit to Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Georgia today on a working visit.
The government’s press office reported that the regular session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia will take place in Tbilisi.
During the visit Nikol Pashinyan is also expected to have a face-to-face talk with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
