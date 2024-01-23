Lavrov and Fidan discuss the situation in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan discussed the situation in the South Caucasus at a meeting in New York on January 22.

“The need for coordination of steps of our countries in the interests of finding mutually acceptable solutions to acute regional problems, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip, Syria, the Middle East in general and in the Black Sea area, as well as in the South Caucasus was confirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin had a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, during which the interlocutors discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Ukraine.

“Mutual willingness to further coordinate efforts in the interests of strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus has been confirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko also met with the Turkish ambassador. “Mutual willingness to further coordinate efforts in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the world was confirmed,” the news release of Russian Foreign Ministry read.