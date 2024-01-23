Baku accuses Borrell of “double standards”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan stated that "the threatening rhetoric of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is a vivid example of double standards.”

“We strongly reject the unfounded claims against Azerbaijan by Josep Borrell. The obvious distortion of facts by the EU High Representative and such threatening rhetoric is a vivid example of double standards, further aggravating relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

He stressed that Borrel “not only completely distorts the views of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the historical facts about the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also provokes a militarized and aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan will resolutely suppress any claims that contradict its national interests and attempts to legitimize the language of threats,” Hajizada added.

“The latest territorial claims by President Aliyev are very concerning, and any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity would be unacceptable and will have severe consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan,” Borrell stated on January 22.