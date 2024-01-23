EU concerned about Aliyev’s territorial claims to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union expressed serious concern about territorial claims to Armenia made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

This was stated by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on January 22 after meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states that discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict among other issues.

“We agreed that Azerbaijan needs to return to substantive peace and normalization talks with Armenia,” the EU chief diplomat said.

“The latest territorial claims by President Aliyev are very concerning, and any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity would be unacceptable and will have severe consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan,” Borrell stated.