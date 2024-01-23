PACE to discuss termination of Azerbaijani delegation’s credentials

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss the issue of terminating the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation.
“The credentials of Azerbaijan’s delegation to PACE have been challenged on the substantial grounds of a failure to honor obligations and commitments, and a lack of co-operation,” PACE wrote on X.
The Assembly will make a decision on the issue after a debate on Wednesday evening.
