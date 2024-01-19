Pashinyan and Colomina discuss Armenia-NATO cooperation issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina discussed Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as issues on regional and international security.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the security situation in the South Caucasus, the recent developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

“The interlocutors expressed concern regarding the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, which contradict the entire logic of the negotiations and result in the tension in the region.

In this context, the prime minister highlighted the need for appropriate response and actions of the international community aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the government’s news release says.