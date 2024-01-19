Washington does not comment on Bono’s failed visit to Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller avoided answering the question why U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, who visited Yerevan, did not travel to Baku.

Baku media wrote that the Azerbaijani authorities had made it clear to the American side, that Bono’s visit is undesirable.

Speaking at a briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said the following:

“I can only say that we welcome the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. We hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better. The parties have made significant progress over the past year, and we encourage them to maintain momentum building on past negotiations and conclude an agreement.